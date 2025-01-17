Analyzing Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) & The Competition

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Himalaya Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 22.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14% Himalaya Shipping Competitors 31.98% 16.27% 8.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Himalaya Shipping and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Himalaya Shipping Competitors 282 1692 1879 96 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 46.59%. Given Himalaya Shipping’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Himalaya Shipping has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping’s peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $36.74 million $1.51 million N/A Himalaya Shipping Competitors $686.48 million $120.80 million 6.02

Himalaya Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping peers beat Himalaya Shipping on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

