Analyzing South Bow (SOBO) & The Competition

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,360 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare South Bow to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for South Bow and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get South Bow alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4119 23114 28927 686 2.46

South Bow currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 616.82%. Given South Bow’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 112.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

53.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Bow and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors $7.43 billion $245.83 million -61.65

South Bow’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.