Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($4.65) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Anpario alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Anpario

Anpario Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario

Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 438.65 ($5.37) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £74.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,436.94 and a beta of 0.58. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.90 ($5.57).

In other Anpario news, insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.65), for a total value of £53,200 ($65,092.38). 30.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.