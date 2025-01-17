APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in APi Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,079,000 after buying an additional 1,351,013 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after acquiring an additional 324,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in APi Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in APi Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,464,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

