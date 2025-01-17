Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Lowered to $191.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $165.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $139.17. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

