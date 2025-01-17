ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Trading Up 0.3 %

ArcBest stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,150.60. The trade was a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $428,649.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,407.50. The trade was a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.