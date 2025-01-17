Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ACGL opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,748,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,271,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,840,000 after buying an additional 548,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,119,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

