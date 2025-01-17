Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $8,700,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

