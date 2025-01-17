Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.