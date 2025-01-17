Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 147,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

