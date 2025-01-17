Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATZ. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATZ

Insider Activity

Aritzia Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$174,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,800. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATZ stock opened at C$68.54 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.82 and a 12-month high of C$68.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.