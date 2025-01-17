Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 79.5% in December

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,649 shares in the company, valued at $343,391.65. The trade was a 16.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $995.86 million, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -390.46%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

