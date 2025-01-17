Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.89. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after buying an additional 67,954 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

