Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 253,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 110,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

