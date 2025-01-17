Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

ASUR stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

