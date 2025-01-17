Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Estimate for TSE:AFN Q2 Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$38.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.93 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The company has a market cap of C$742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.61.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.