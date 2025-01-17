AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

AutoNation stock opened at $182.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $135.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in AutoNation by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 28.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

