B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
B. Riley Financial stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The asset manager reported ($14.35) EPS for the quarter.
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
