B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $40.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The asset manager reported ($14.35) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 88.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

