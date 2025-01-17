B. Riley Forecasts Ichor’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a report released on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

ICHR stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Ichor has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Quarry LP increased its position in Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 136.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 134.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

