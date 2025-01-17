B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

B2Gold stock opened at C$3.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -129.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

