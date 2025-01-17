Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after acquiring an additional 619,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,957,000 after buying an additional 368,660 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

