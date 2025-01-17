Bank of America Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

NYSE ADM opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

