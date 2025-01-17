Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NetEase
NetEase Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.