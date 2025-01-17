Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.