Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.34 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
