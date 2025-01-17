Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 424.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.34 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.