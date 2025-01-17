Barclays Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $60.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.