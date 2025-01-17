Barclays PLC Acquires 15,269 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 164.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 47,307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 358.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

