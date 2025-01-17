Barclays PLC Acquires 32,906 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Shyft Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SHYF opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

