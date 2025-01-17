Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 13,597 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $409,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.3 %
BATS:BOCT opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.