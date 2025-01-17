Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 251.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AROW. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,636. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $180,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.28 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

