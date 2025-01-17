Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 269.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter worth about $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of LMNR opened at $22.99 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

