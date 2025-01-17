Barclays PLC Buys 10,442 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BayCom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BayCom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BayCom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 84,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BayCom by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 56,066 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BCML stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

BayCom Increases Dividend

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BayCom from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCML

BayCom Profile

(Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.