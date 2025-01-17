Barclays PLC Buys 33,529 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ZimVie by 212.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the second quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZimVie by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.11. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.