Barclays PLC Buys 54,557 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

