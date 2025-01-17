Barclays PLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,905,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $67.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

