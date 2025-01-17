Barclays PLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,253,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 65.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 275,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 652,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

BSM opened at $15.49 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

