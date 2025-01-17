Barclays PLC Has $682,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.98.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

