Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TTI opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $655.75 million, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

