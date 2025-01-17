Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,029 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,855 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,180 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. The trade was a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

