Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $944,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

