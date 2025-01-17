Barclays PLC Purchases 46,426 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 91.3% during the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.34. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.