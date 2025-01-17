Barclays PLC Purchases 5,218 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

