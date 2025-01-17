Barclays PLC Purchases 70,255 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

