Barclays PLC Sells 44,930 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,480 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,479,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $21,964,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

