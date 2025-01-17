Barclays PLC Takes $592,000 Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $22,303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $16,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $14,599,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

