Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 510,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 794,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

