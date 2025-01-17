Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QBTS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,100,000. The trade was a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,138,711 shares of company stock valued at $92,022,537 over the last ninety days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

