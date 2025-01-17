Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.61) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlobalData Stock Performance

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205. GlobalData has a 52 week low of GBX 168.06 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4,662.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

