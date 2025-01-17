Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYON. Wedbush reduced their price target on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Beyond by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYON stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.74.
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
