Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $481.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.20.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $344.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.