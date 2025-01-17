bioAffinity Technologies Increases CEO Maria Zannes’ Annual Base Salary to $300,000

On January 10, 2025, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) announced an amendment to the employment agreement of its Chief Executive Officer, Maria Zannes. The company’s Compensation Committee approved the amendment, which includes an increase in Zannes’ annual base salary to $300,000. This adjustment is retroactive to November 1, 2024.

The specifics of the amendment were outlined in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the full text of the Amendment, marked as Exhibit 10.1, was included in the filing for reference.

According to the filing, this update to the CEO’s compensation arrangement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to retain top talent and incentivize leadership within the organization. The decision to enhance Zannes’ salary demonstrates bioAffinity Technologies’ commitment to recognizing and rewarding key executives for their contributions.

For further details regarding this update and the corresponding employment agreement, interested parties can refer to the official filing on the SEC’s website.

In other related news, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market as BIAF for its Common Stock and BIAFW for its Tradeable Warrants to purchase Common Stock.

This news follows the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its management team and position itself for future growth and success in the market.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

